5 shot in San Francisco's Tenderloin Saturday night, police say

Shooting at Eddy & Taylor: A shooting with at least 3 victim's occurred approximately 1 hour ago. Multiple SFFD engines & medics are on scene w/Tenderloin Officers. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call our tip line at (415)575-4444. You can remain anonymous. — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 17, 2021

Update: This investigation is active and we have 5 shooting victim's. Prelimary information is all victim's suffered non- life threatening injuries. Firearms have been recovered and @sfpdinvestigate Night Investigations Unit (NIU) has assumed the lead role in the investigation. https://t.co/8jO9q2gjjE — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 17, 2021

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in San Francisco's Tenderloin on Saturday night.SFPD officials confirm that 5 people have been shot and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Officers say the incident happened around 9:26 p.m. near Eddy and Taylor Streets.There is no suspect information is available at this time.San Francisco police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.