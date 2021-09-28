Person of interest detained after threat made to SF State, school officials say

SF State moves to remote learning due to 'non-specific threat'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A person of interest is detained after an "anonymous, non-specific threat" made to San Francisco State University, school officials said.

Police are still continuing their investigation, but say there aren't any ongoing threats to the university campus or community.

All in-person instruction and services will continue to be remote today, school officials said.

Residential students are cleared to leave the residential area. University buildings, including the library, will remain closed.

The public safety presence on campus has been increased for the investigation.

