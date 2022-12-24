Woman arrested after 2 kids found dead inside San Francisco home, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A woman was arrested Friday in connection to the death of two young children in San Francisco's Bayview District.

Police responded to the residence on Navy Rd. at 7:37 a.m. and met with two parents who directed them to the children. The found a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, both unresponsive.

The children were declared dead on the scene.

After investigating, police arrested 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.

It's unclear what her connection is to the victims.

Green is being held in the San Francisco County Jail on two counts of homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.