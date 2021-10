SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At least eight vehicles were damaged after an SUV caught fire inside a parking garage at the San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday.It happened on the fourth floor of the domestic parking garage near terminal one just after 6 a.m.The driver of the SUV was inside the vehicle when it burst into flames but was able to get out. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time but they were treated on the scene.Officials say they don't know what caused the fire but say it is not suspicious.