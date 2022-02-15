DA: SFPD's use of rape kit DNA to arrest victim linked to another crime could be unconstitutional

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's police chief said he is investigating claims by the city's district attorney that DNA collected from rape victims is being kept in a database and used to help identify them as possible suspects in crimes.The police crime lab has been entering DNA profiles from sexual assault victims into a suspect database, and one woman was recently arrested for a felony property crime based on her DNA collected years ago during a domestic violence-involved rape examination, District Attorney Chesa Boudin said Monday.That could violate the constitutional protection against unreasonable searches and seizures as well as California's Victims' Bill of Rights and could dissuade sexual assault victims from reporting crimes, Boudin said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.The District Attorney's Office has released the following statement:"Rapes and sexual assault are violent, dehumanizing, and traumatic. I am disturbed that victims who have the courage to undergo an invasive examination to help identify their perpetrators are being treated like criminals rather than supported as crime victims. We should encourage survivors to come forward-not collect evidence to use against them in the future. This practice treats victims like evidence, not human beings. This is legally and ethically wrong. My office is demanding that this practice end immediately, and is encouraging local and state legislators to introduce legislation to end this practice in California. We remain committed to doing everything in our power to support survivors of sexual violence."