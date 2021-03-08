EXCLUSIVE: SF woman demands change after her alleged attacker arrested in new case 2 months later

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim interviewed the woman who only wanted to be identified as Valeria. She spoke her native Spanish and in English.
"I just feel like what has happened to my life now? It's very frustrating," Says Valeria through a waterfall of tears.
RELATED: 84-year-old killed after horrific daytime attack caught on video in SF
Valeria chose not to show her face out of fear her alleged attacker will be back on the streets one day and will retaliate. Valeria, a housekeeper, came to San Francisco from Mexico 17 years ago dreaming of a better life for her youngest daughter, who is just 3-years old.
"I decided to have my daughter here because I thought that the United States was safe. I want that for my daughter. I want my daughter as a woman to be successful and to be able to dream without being assaulted. That's what I want."
But those dreams now feel so far away after Valeria went on a run in Potrero Hill the morning of September 2, 2020.
"A person passed me on a skateboard and he brushed my rear. I thought it was an accident. After getting to 17th and Potrero at the stop sign he passed again. He pushed me a lot. When we arrived at San Bruno, I turned and he was already on top of me," said Valeria with shaking hands.
She continued, "Down there, there is a bridge where homeless people sleep. He pushed me toward the door and I was telling him 'no, no!' And pushed with my feet and pushed him out."
VIDEO: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is sexual assault survivor
Valeria thought she was moments away from being raped, but was able to escape thanks to an open door in a chain-linked fence. She fled to a nearby auto mechanic for help and even managed to take photos of Stewart, which were used as evidence.
What is perhaps most distressing to her, despite being arrested for kidnapping and false imprisonment in her case, in late November, 25-year-old Allen Stewart was arrested for raping a woman in a SOMA parking garage. Multiple sources confirm to Lim, along with Stewart's court appointed counsel, Stewart was wearing an ankle monitor at the time.
"I don't know why this had to happen to me? My concern is that person. That he doesn't come out of jail because if he does, he's going to do the same thing," she said.
Documents Lim obtained also show Stewart was arrested for felony robbery and assault in April, for hitting a man in the head with a skateboard outside a Safeway in the city's Jackson Square area.
RELATED: SF District Attorney talks with ABC7's Dion Lim deadly NYE hit-and-run
Lim reached out to the District Attorney's office and DA Chesa Boudin himself to learn more about the case, and who made the decision to put Stewart on ankle monitor.
After a live interview with Boudin over the double-fatal hit-and-run involving a parolee in January, Lim's emails to his office including one about Valeria's case went unanswered.
When asked what she wants from the district attorney to feel safe again, Valeria tears up.
"I don't want anyone to have to go through what I'm going through. Insomnia, anxiety, and many things that are happening. I need for them to be more attentive and to tell me or explain to me what is happening with him in there ...especially this kind of abuse is very hard to overcome."
Turning the ring her mother gave her on one hand, and the ring one of her daughters in Mexico gave her on the other, Valeria explains she only wants two things for her future. For her 3-year-old daughter to no longer ask why mommy is crying and to once again feel safe in the city she loves.
"I want genuine help. I want genuine help for myself and for the other people that he assaulted. I want him to stay in jail."
Stewart is currently behind bars with no bail. He has plead not guilty and will make his next court appearance March 17.
Valeria's loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-valeria-get-her-life-back?qid=1c359be45ca84133d568cf25d250bec0 to help with her medical expenses and to raise money for her to one day travel back to Mexico and see her older daughter graduate.