Police release photos of suspect in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they believe is responsible for a shooting in the area of 6th and Mission streets on May 24 that left two people injured.Both victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.SFPD is asking that anyone who recognizes the suspect to please call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.