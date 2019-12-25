San Francisco police warning residents, visitors of gold scam

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are warning people about a group of thieves who slip jewelry right off people's necks and wrists without them knowing.The thieves often swap the victims' real gold jewelry for fake gold.Officers say the criminals usually rely on some trickery to make the switch."The suspect will come up with a friendly encounter, a close encounter and there will be some type of contact with the victim. Ever so slight the victim won't realize until later that their valuables have been taken," said Officer Adam Lobsinger, San Francisco Police Department.The SFPD has a photo of who it believes is one of the suspects in several thefts.Investigators say the thieves have targeted Asian victims in San Francisco's Richmond and Sunset Districts.