Food & Drink

Shaq's favorite pizza, the 'Shaq-A-Roni', now available at Papa John's

Shaquille O'Neal's favorite pizza, the 'Shaq-a-Roni', is now available at Papa John's with some of the proceeds going to charity.

"It was important to me for the Shaq-a-Roni to be bigger than just pizza. By giving my new pie a try, one dollar will be donated to The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community to support COVID-19 relief, the fight against racial injustice, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and general community involvement," O'Neal, a Papa John's board member and restaurant owner, said in a statement.

The 16-inch extra-large pizza reportedly comes with 66 pieces of pepperoni.

Papa John's says each slice is huge and "loaded with extra pepperoni and extra cheese on fresh original dough, stretched thin with toppings all the way to the edge."

The Shaq-A-Roni pizza will be available at participating Papa John's locations nationwide through August 23.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcharitynbacoronavirusbasketballpizzacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Newsom gives coronavirus update
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
Golden State Killer suspect pleads guilty to murders, rapes
COVID-19 updates: Contra Costa Co. delays reopening
Amazon giving front-line employees $500 million in bonuses
$2,340 price for coronavirus drug draws criticism
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
Show More
Summer may decide fate of leading shots in COVID-19 vaccine race
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
SoCal taco stand temporarily closes after conflicts with anti-mask customers
'In Memoriam' mix-up includes Former SF mayor Willie Brown Jr.
Golden Gate Bridge toll to increase starting July 1
More TOP STORIES News