Shelter in place lifted for Eisenhower Elementary in Santa Clara

Map of Eisenhower Elementary School in Santa Clara, Calif. (Google Maps)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Police have resolved a situation at Maywood Park in Santa Clara that briefly prompted a nearby elementary school to shelter in place Thursday morning.

Police had said at 7:55 a.m. that officers were at the park at 3330 Pruneridge Ave. with an armored rescue vehicle, prompting nearby Eisenhower Elementary School to shelter in place.

At 8:35 a.m., police said "negotiators were able to safely resolve the situation," and Eisenhower Elementary was able to resume its normal activities.

No other details about the police activity were immediately released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claracrimeschoolshelter in place
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF Mayor London Breed endorses Michael Bloomberg for president
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
San Mateo deadly crash linked to home invasion, police say
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
WATCH IN 60: $1 fire station, Keanu Reeves' next movie in SF, possible rain this weekend
AccuWeather forecast: Stray shower north today and tomorrow
Show More
China locks down cities as coronavirus kills 17, sickens over 550
Trump impeachment trial: Democrats face risks and limits
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
CDC asks SFO to post Coronavirus warning flyer
More TOP STORIES News