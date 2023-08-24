7 gadgets to ease your stress for your commute

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are

Unless you are fully remote (one can only wish), commuting is an unavoidable part of your work day: whether it be by car, train, or plane, commuting is tedious, time-consuming, and even detrimental to your health. So take back that precious time of yours with these healing items and deals: they won't change the destination, but they'll certainly make the journey more worthwhile.

1. Yeti Rambler

This is something for both you and your kid's commute. As seen on Good Morning America, the bestselling Yeti Rambler is the highest-rated tumbler on the market and comes in every possible color you can imagine, for all your coffee and tea (or milk) needs at an affordable price.

Image credit: Yeti

2. Kindle

The Kindle is the friend you never knew you needed until they came into your life. The newest model is adorned with softer lighting technology for seamless reading, making that metro commute just a little faster with an Ocean Vuong poem.

Image credit: Amazon

3. Nintendo Switch

The ultimate commute time killer, the Nintendo Switch's offline capability and mountainous amount of games to choose from is perfect for train or plane commutes; if you're driving, just give it to your screaming kid in the backseat.

Image credit: Nintendo

4. Trek Hybrid Bike

Make that end-to-end commute faster with the bestselling, highly-rated Trek hybrid bike. Don't pinch pennies on such a great product you'll get to where you need faster and safer with an aluminum frame and family-fun bike rides.

Image credit: Trek Bicycles

5. Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Sony Mark 4 is at its lowest price in nearly four years. With more than 50,000 reviews on Amazon as the authority on its amazing quality, this will be your best companion on those noisy metro commutes.

Image credit: Amazon

6. Cushion Lab Car Seat Support

This one's for those Connecticut to New York car commutes. Your family heirloom car simply cannot support your back during long drives anymore, so get Cushion Lab's ergonomic car cushion to support that lower spine of yours and ease driving fatigue.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Beis Mini Weekender

Who doesn't love the BEIS Mini-Weekender? You know you need that vacation, so go straight from your work to your weekend getaway with this beautiful beige bag with a padded laptop sleeve and just the right amount of room for your work-and-play belongings.

Image credit: BEIS