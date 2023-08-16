Get into the soccer spirit with these 11 footy items

What a time to be a soccer (or football) fan: Lionel Messi is proving why he's the greatest of all time in the MLS, the Women's World Cup will crown a first-time champion, and Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham returns with a dramatic feel-good season 2 on September 12th (spoilers: Ryan Reynolds speaks to the camera). It's high time you jumped on the soccer fever with these fantastic items, whether it be playing the game or joining the cheer.

1. Adidas Samba Shoes

The Adidas Samba Shoes are stone-cold winners: useful on the turf and fashionably chic in daily use, the Samba Shoes are trusted by many and are must-haves in your new soccer locker.

Image credit: Adidas

2. Massage Gun

The soccer postgame muscle sores are very real. Solve your muscle tightness and everyday stress with Dacorm's incredible massage gun, an Amazon bestseller known for its versatility, battery life and incredible power all at an affordable price.

Image credit: Amazon

3. Inter Miami Lionel Messi Jersey

Be the GOAT. Inter Miami's Lionel Messi jerseys are the hottest tickets in town, having sold out twice since his arrival in July, so pre-order right now to get your pink dose of greatness.

Image credit: MLS Store

4. Adidas Soccer Ball

Christian Pulisic, is this your favorite ball? The Adidas x Marvel collab will have your kids jumping for joy, or for a header.

Image credit: Adidas

5. Shin Guards

All beginner footy leagues require shin guards, so prepare yourself with a high-quality pair instead of stuffing your socks with cardboard.

Image credit: Adidas

6. Adidas Shoe Bag

A multi-use bag is a must in soccer. Fill this spacious Adidas shoe bag up with your shoes, bottle, kits, and more.

Image credit: Adidas

7. Adidas High Support Sports Bra

The Women's World Cup is drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean an end to your New Year's fitness resolution: this moisture-absorbing sports bra is on sale so cop a pair before it sells out.

Image credit: Amazon

8. Adidas Predator Goalie Gloves

There is a monumental difference between a pair of high-end and cheap goalie gloves, and you won't know the difference until you've put one on for your first competitive game.

Image credit: Adidas

9. Hulu Student Discount

Get your student emails ready. For only $1.99/month, you can binge in love with Ryan Reynolds's Wrexham AFC as they fight their way back into the English football pyramid.

Image credit: Hulu

10. Gatorade Steel Bottle

Plastic bottles are bad for the environment and for your footy day. Get an insulated Gatorade bottle to prevent water rings on your table and give you an energy boost on the pitch.

Image credit: Amazon

11. Samsung Z Flip 5

It's Messi's first time in New York, and if you want to capture your kid pointing at him from the stadium's nosebleeds, only a Samsung camera can suffice. Upgrade for the best camera on a better smartphone.

Image credit: Samsung