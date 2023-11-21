These are wireless earbuds from Apple, Sony, Beats and Senheiser.

These are wireless earbuds from Apple, Sony, Beats and Senheiser.

These are wireless earbuds from Apple, Sony, Beats and Senheiser.

These are wireless earbuds from Apple, Sony, Beats and Senheiser.

Grab these amazing wireless earbuds and headphones on sale for Cyber Monday 2023

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Cyber Monday is here. For all your music listening needs, we've got the best earbud deals for Cyber Monday right here. Check out big brands on sale and the best tech deals for Black Friday 2023.

Best wireless earbuds and headphone deals this Cyber Monday

38% off Amazon Apple Airpods 2nd Generation $79

$129 The Apple Airpods 2nd Generation is at its lowest price this year for under $80. Shop Now

51% off Amazon Beats Studio Pro $169.95

$349.99 Beats's flagship headphones are back and cheaper than ever at 51% off. Shop Now

33% off Amazon Beats Studio Wireless Earbuds $99.95

$149.95 The Beats Studio Buds are massive upgrades over past Beats earbuds, with two noise-canceling modes, powerful acoustic sounds and sweat resistance tips. Shop Now

35% off Amazon Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds $128

$199.99 Olivia Rodrigo's favorite earbuds are also my personal picks - these Linkbuds are noise-canceling, sound crystal clear for meeting and packs lots of bass and transparent ambience for your music. Shop Now

44% off Amazon Sennheiser CX Plus Wireless Earbuds $99.95

$179.95 The Sennheiser CX Plus offers balanced, bass-heavy sound and is powered by Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer - plus, they're 44% off. You can also exchange the earbud tips if they don't fit you, making these buds a great gift for the audiophile in your life. Shop Now

17% off Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones $228

$278 The Sony WH-1000XM4 is also on sale at its lowest price this year, and is my personal recommendation thanks to its noise-canceling capabilities and bass clarity. Shop Now

More earbud and audio deals:

- Up to 24% off Apple Airpods Pro

- 46% off JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker

- 24% off Audio-Technica Turntable

- Up to 48% off Skullcandy products

- JBL earbuds from $29.95

- Up to 40% off Sony soundbars and home audio

- Up to 29% off Bose earbuds

*By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.