holiday

Books that make great gifts this holiday season for anyone on your list

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- If you're stumped on what to give someone as a gift this holiday season, how about a book?

Lauren Paley, associate marketing manager, travel at DK publishing, shared her top picks.

For Grandpa, your favorite uncle, dad or history buff, how about "World War II Map by Map."

"It gives a really great comprehensive look into the battles, things you definitely have heard of to more obscure battles that you haven't heard of, it's really, really stunning," Paley said.

"Where to Go When" features some of the most amazing places to visit in the world, and this book is packed with beautiful pictures.

"I think it's wonderful for retirees who have a lot of time on their hands, and really for anyone who loves to travel and wants to dream and plan their next vacation or just get some inspiration," she said.

"Zoology" is for the animal lover in your life. It's a book for growups that explores how animals work physically and socially.

But for kids, "The Wonders of Nature" also shows off everything from insects to massive mammals. "It brings more than 100 items from the natural world to life."

"It's absolutely gorgeous. It has this cloth-like cover and gold foil embellishments and when you open it up, you really feel like you're opening up a treasure-trove of information," Paley said.

For slightly older children, teens and tweens will love "Bake It."

"It's really fun," Paley said. "It does a great job of combining some simple recipes for us beginning bakers out there, and then it gets into some more challenging territory. I think what's great about it is that it has step-by-step instructions paired with step-by-step images so you know what your creation is actually supposed to look like."

If you're still in need of stocking stuffers or you have an office gift exchange coming up, how about "Be More RBG."

"It's really cute. It's great for anyone who is interesting in learning how to be more like Ruth Bader Ginsburg," she said.

Paley says that this is just a small sample of the thousands of beautiful books DK has to offer and that ok DK.com, you can type in a subject matter and get several options.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingchristmas giftbooksholidaygift ideas
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Travel the globe at America's largest holiday lantern display
The internet is outraged by this Peloton holiday commercial
Montclair Village Holiday Stroll: A festive, free event in Oakland
How to make sure your holiday packages get where they're going
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
AccuWeather forecast: Break today, soaked tomorrow
Mom slams car into Antioch barber after son's haircut, police say
Elderly woman killed in house fire in Novato
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
News chopper struck by suspected drone over Los Angeles
Show More
$21.5M verdict awarded to motorcyclist hit by car on freeway
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Sprint customer billed for 'promotional gift' after upgrading his phone
Stanford law professor apologizes for referencing Barron Trump in impeachment testimony
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
More TOP STORIES News