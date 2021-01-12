Shopping

Keurig-like ColdSnap gadget whips up single-cup soft serve ice cream

A new product unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show could be the key to Heaven on Earth for some people.

The ColdSnap is being billed as the Keurig for all things chilled.

RELATED: Sick of folding laundry? This machine will do it for you

It's able to make single-serve cups of ice cream or frozen drinks, like margaritas and smoothies, in under 90 seconds.

The ColdSnap is expected to cost close to $1,000 when in goes on sale next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingin the kitchenkitchen productshomecookingtechnologyfyi shoppinghome cookshoppingonline shoppingces
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
LIVE: SF mayor gives COVID-19 update
WATCH TODAY: CA health sec. updates stay-at-home orders
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65, not hold back 2nd dose
Mass vaccination sites opening in CA
Bay Area hospitals worried about post-holiday COVID-19 surge
SF tech CEO says company can vaccinate US in 30-45 days
Show More
Dog collar uses AI to analyze meaning of barks
Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies
Lawsuit says FasTrak charged unfair penalties
Contra Costa County aims for 7,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day
Bay Area researchers develop COVID-19 test that uses phone cam
More TOP STORIES News