abc11 troubleshooter

Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations

As last-minute holiday packages arrive, watch out for fake delivery notifications.

These fake shipping or delivery confirmations arrive via email or text. UPS issued this warning about the scam. Here are a few examples of fraud notifications.

Scammers make it appear they're with UPS, the US Postal Service, and other delivery companies. The key is to not click on any links. The invalid links may contain malware, which could potentially corrupt your computer or phone.

If you get an email you're not sure of, always look at the sender address as that is typically a red flag. Also, look for misspelling or poor grammar.

The scammers will include pictures, and wording from legit delivery companies, so don't be fooled. Another big red flag is if you're asked for any type of payment for the package to be delivered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingfedexholiday shoppingabc11 troubleshootertroubleshooterscamupsonline shoppingmailmanusps
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
Protect your pets if you're traveling this holiday
Your boarding pass could be a gold mine for thieves
How to spot fake products this holiday season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student dies at San Rafael elementary school
AccuWeather forecast: Weekend rain
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Oakland families move into affordable homes in time for holidays
SJ nonprofit provides safe parking for homeless
Bay Area food banks fall short in fundraising goals
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
Show More
SF State campus closed due to unconfirmed bomb threat
Dems respond to Obama remarks about 'old men not getting out of the way'
Most popular pet names 2019: Where does your pet's name rank?
2 pedestrians killed in South Bay this week
Monte Vista high principal reveals more racial incidents at school
More TOP STORIES News