QUICK TIP: What are the rules for gift cards?

QUICK TIP: What are the rules for gift cards?

Updated 13 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just what are the rules for gift cards? Michael Finney from 7 On Your Side has a quick tip for you!

If your card is for a single store, it can never expire. However, if the card is good at two or more stores, it can -- so read the rules on the card. If your card in California goes beneath $5 in value, and you haven't used it for a year, they can start applying a fee of $1 a month. And if your card is worth less than $10, you are allowed to ask for cash back.

The rules can get complicated, but you need to know to get your money's worth!

