RECALL

Recall issued for Children's Place infant snowsuits

EMBED </>More Videos

A heads up if you're headed to the snow with your kids this holiday. Children's Place infant snowsuits are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. (Children's Place)

A heads up if you're headed to the snow with your kids this holiday. Children's Place infant snowsuits are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard.

The issue is the snowsuits' metal snaps that can detach and be swallowed.

The suits were sold at Children's Place stores and online from August through November of this year. If you have one you should return it immediately for a full refund.

Here's information on the specific style numbers impacted in the recall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingrecallchildrensnowbaby clothingclothingu.s. & worldbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower, other lettuces
Toyota recalls 70,000 vehicles to replace air bag inflators
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including California
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
More recall
SHOPPING
Bay Area toy stores offer alternative to internet
Bay Area residents rethinking wood-burning fireplaces
Gift card trends you need to know about
Rain poses no obstacle for holiday shoppers in Walnut Creek
More Shopping
Top Stories
Report: Facebook gave companies access to users' personal information
Tesla that caught fire in Los Gatos reignites at auto shop in Campbell
Accuweather Forecast: Mildest today, rain tomorrow
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
High surf: What to do during an advisory, warning
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Border Patrol defends handling. medical care of 7-year-old girl who died in custody
Police: 8-year-old urged by mother to crawl under train, cross tracks
Show More
Bay Area residents rethinking wood-burning fireplaces
Assistant principal suspended after allegedly harassing transgender student
Yemeni mom granted US visa to be with dying 2-year-old son in Oakland
Pro surfer describes what it's like to wipe out on 50 foot wave
Tornado carves path of destruction through small community outside Seattle
More News