Shopping

RetailMeNot will pay you $5,000 to go shopping, test coupon codes

By Tonya Simpson
If shopping is your passion, this is an opportunity to get paid to do what you love.

Savings website RetailMeNot is looking to hire a Shopping Specialist.

One lucky person will be paid $5,000 to spend at top retailers to test coupon codes and cash back offers. The person hired will have one week to spend the money at different stores, and they will get to keep everything they buy.

The company said they are looking for someone who has:

  • A minimum of two years shopping experience both in-store and online.
  • A shopping authority who's on the cutting edge of finding the best deals.
  • Sharp navigation skills both online and at the mall, shopping centers, and big-box retailers.
  • Knowledgeable in money-saving tactics like using coupons, cash back offers, and promo codes.
  • At least 18 years old with a valid driver's license - and the ability to get to all of your favorite stores.
  • Legal to work in the United States.


The new Shopping Specialist will have one week to go shopping with a $5,000 budget and they will need to shop from a mix of at least five online and in-store retailers per day. One meal per day will be comped, and all shopping experiences must be documented.

The deadline to apply is August 9. You can visit the job website for more information on how to submit your application.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingabc11 troubleshootertroubleshootershoppingcoupons
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EB I-80 reopens after big rig overturns in Pinole
Thousands honor victims, share stories in Gilroy
AccuWeather Forecast: Modest warming begins today
WATCH TODAY: Housing Crisis Town Hall
$1,200 a month bunk beds aim to help ease SF's housing crisis
With Authority: MLB Trade Deadline A Dud? Giants and A's Grades, Crying over Cartoons
EXCLUSIVE: Questions raised about investigation of Bay Area men arrested in Italian officer slaying
Show More
Bay Area housing prices: A look at the outrageous numbers
Gilroy police find 16th person injured during shooting
ASK FINNEY: Your housing and renting questions
Tightened security at Fremont's Festival of the Arts after Gilroy shooting
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting survivors share harrowing tale
More TOP STORIES News