It's the end of an era for one of San Francisco's most storied department stores.The Gump's on Post Street for its final day in business with items left in the store on sale for 70 to 90 percent off.Gumps filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, much to the distress of its customers and its contractors."Nicholas Bryce: It's a sad day for a lot of people. I went to the back right now to load some stuff up and you can just feel the sadness. It's kind of sad down there in the basement," said Nicolas Bryce in deliveries.However, customer Marky Lynn Quayle says change seems to be inevitable."Well it's the end of an era it's definitely you know many things seem to be changing and nothing stays the same. Right?"Gumps opened as a frame shop back in 1861 when Abraham Lincoln was President.It became an exclusive store selling an array of luxury items.