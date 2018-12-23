SHOPPING

End of an Era: Gumps, one of San Francisco's most stories department stores, closes its doors

EMBED </>More Videos

Gumps first opened as a frame shop back in 1861 when Abraham Lincoln was President. Now, the storied department store is shutting its doors for good. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's the end of an era for one of San Francisco's most storied department stores.

The Gump's on Post Street for its final day in business with items left in the store on sale for 70 to 90 percent off.

Gumps filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, much to the distress of its customers and its contractors.

"Nicholas Bryce: It's a sad day for a lot of people. I went to the back right now to load some stuff up and you can just feel the sadness. It's kind of sad down there in the basement," said Nicolas Bryce in deliveries.

RELATED: San Francisco stores that are now gone

However, customer Marky Lynn Quayle says change seems to be inevitable.

"Well it's the end of an era it's definitely you know many things seem to be changing and nothing stays the same. Right?"

Gumps opened as a frame shop back in 1861 when Abraham Lincoln was President.

It became an exclusive store selling an array of luxury items.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingstore closingretailbusinessbankruptcyeconomySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Francisco stores that are now gone
SHOPPING
Last-minute shoppers hit Bay Area stores on 'Super Saturday'
How to spot knockoff toys when shopping online
Last-minute shoppers hit Bay Area stores on final weekend before Christmas
Last minute holiday shoppers hit Union Square in San Francisco
More Shopping
Top Stories
Banks stop offering mortgages for homes at former Naval shipyard in SF
Curry makes last-second layup, Warriors beat Clippers
San Damiano in Danville hosts Camp Fire victims for holidays
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
49ers' Sherman responds to being ejected after 4th quarter brawl
Woman arrested decades after 12-year-old girl killed in New Jersey
Migrant children to spend Christmas in detention facilities
Yosemite National Park open despite partial government shutdown
Show More
FDA: Thoroughly wash avocados before eating to avoid listeria
Indonesia tsunami death toll climbs, dozens still missing
Plumber rescued after 2-hour underground search at SFO catering facility
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Parents charged in death of toddler left in car overnight after party
More News