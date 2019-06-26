Shopping

Target announces Deal Days to compete with Amazon Prime Day

Target will hold its own sale days to compete with Amazon's Prime Day - no membership required.

The event is being called Target Deal Days and will take place on July 15th and 16th - the same two days Amazon is slashing prices for its annual Prime Day sale.

Target says it will cut prices on home, apparel, and toys, among other things.

It also says items that are not usually put on sale will have prices slashed as well.
