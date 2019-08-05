Shopping

Super Jumper trampolines recalled because metal legs can give out

The US Consumer and Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for thousands of Super Jumper trampolines because of a risk of injury.

Super Jumper Inc. says the metal legs of the 14-foot trampoline can give out and cause you to get hurt.

It's also pulling the 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines that come with enclosures but do not have reinforcement clamps.

The manufacturer has received 97 reports of the legs breaking off and at least 4 people have been injured so far.

Federal officials say those who bought the trampoline should stop using it and contact Super Jumper Inc. for a repair kit.

The trampolines were sold on Amazon, Wayfair, Hayneedle and Overstock's websites.

