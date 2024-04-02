Show of Hope gala 2024: SF Community Health Center to host annual fundraiser

The San Francisco Community Health Center is hosting its annual Show of Hope fundraiser gala.

The San Francisco Community Health Center is hosting its annual Show of Hope fundraiser gala.

The San Francisco Community Health Center is hosting its annual Show of Hope fundraiser gala.

The San Francisco Community Health Center is hosting its annual Show of Hope fundraiser gala.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Community Health Center provides affordable health care to the people in our community who need it the most.

You can support the center this month at its upcoming gala "Show of Hope."

The fundraiser will be emceed once again by ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui.

San Francisco Community Health Center CEO Lance Toma joined ABC7's "Midday Live" to talk about this year's gala. You can watch the full interview in the player above.

The Show of Hope gala is being held Friday, April 19 at the Hyatt Regency in San Francisco.

For more information and tickets, visit this page.