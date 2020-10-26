2 firefighters critically injured as brush fire near Irvine burns 7,200 acres

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2512981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.

#SilveradoFire Road Closure Update:⁰The following portions of The Toll Roads are closed:⁰⚠️ 133 Toll Road ⁰• I-5 connector to NB 133 ⁰• NB 133 between I-5 and 241 ⁰• NB 133 connector to NB 241 ⁰• SB 133 between the 241 and Irvine Blvd pic.twitter.com/BYC2IjOvsy — The Toll Roads (@TheTollRoads) October 26, 2020

IRVINE, Calif. -- Two firefighters are critically injured battling a quickly spreading vegetation fire that broke out in the Santiago Canyon area near Irvine Monday morning, prompting mandatory evacuations for thousands of residents as the region was seeing strong winds.The blaze, dubbed the Silverado Fire, scorched 7,200 acres with 0% containment as of 4:30 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Approximately 22,000 homes were evacuated, impacting approximately 90,800 residents. No structures were confirmed lost, according to officials.Crews rapidly launched an aggressive fight against the flames as winds caused them to move with a "moderate rate of spread," eventually jumping the 241 Freeway and prompting evacuation orders, officials said.The fire was reported just after 6:45 a.m. at 10 acres in size in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads, according to OCFA.At least 500 fire personnel rapidly launched an aggressive fight against the flames as winds caused the blaze to move with a "moderate rate of spread," eventually jumping the 241 toll road and forcing people from their homes, officials said.Two hand crew firefighters, ages 26 and 31, both suffered serious burns, OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy announced during a press conference Monday afternoon.The firefighters have 65% and 50% burns on their bodies, respectively, both second and third degree burns. Both are being treated at the Orange County Global Medical Center and are intubated in the ICU."This is a tough fire, we're experiencing winds, very high winds, very low humidity. Our firefighters are some of the bravest, if not the bravest in the world- this is a very hazardous job," Chief Fennessy added.By 9 a.m., mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents in the Orchard Hills neighborhood. The established evacuation zone is for homes north of Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road.Shortly before 2 p.m., additional evacuation orders were issued for homes south of Irvine Boulevard to Trabuco Road and from Jeffrey Road east to Portola High School."This fire is going to continue to cross and encroach upon the homes in multiple areas. So, our priority right now is getting people evacuated and out of the path of the fire," said Fennessy, who stressed that residents should immediately heed evacuation orders without delay.The blaze prompted the closure of Santiago Canyon Road at Jamboree Road, according the Orange Police Department. The 241 toll road was closed from Santiago Canyon Road to the 133 Freeway.