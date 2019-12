EMBED >More News Videos Young San Jose girl saved her family of five from a one-alarm house fire after she noticed black smoke in her house Thursday morning.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, a family who lost their home in an early morning fire got their car broken into less than 72 hours later.Sentimental belongings, donations, and some monetary donations were taken.Tonight the family is getting together under one roof to pull together for one another.The family is receiving some support from the Red Cross.They also released a GoFundMe page asking for support and children's clothes donations.