San Jose police serve search warrant at home near Oak Grove High

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police on Thursday night served a search warrant at a home near Oak Grove High School.

A shelter-in-place was issued for the Trade Winds neighborhood in South San Jose and evening activities at the school were suspended, according to a release Friday morning from the East Side Union High School District.

The shelter order has since been lifted and Oak Grove High was reopened for classes on Friday.

Police didn't release details about the search warrant and didn't say whether it was connected to the discovery earlier in the week of an explosive device near a parking lot at the high school.

The device was found about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the school, at 285 Blossom Hill Road.
