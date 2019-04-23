Skateboarder dies after crash with dump truck in SF's SoMa area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A skateboarder died after colliding with a truck in San Francisco's South of Market area.
The crash happened along Howard Street near 7th Street.
Paramedics pronounced the skateboarder dead around 12:45 this afternoon.
The San Francisco Police Department's major accident team is leading the investigation into what happened.
Officials haven't released the victim's name.
