Skateboarder dies after crash with dump truck in SF's SoMa area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A skateboarder died after colliding with a truck in San Francisco's South of Market area.

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Video shows skateboarder Pablo 'P-Spliff' Ramirez holding onto bumper of truck seconds before deadly San Francisco SoMa crash

The crash happened along Howard Street near 7th Street.

Paramedics pronounced the skateboarder dead around 12:45 this afternoon.

The San Francisco Police Department's major accident team is leading the investigation into what happened.

Officials haven't released the victim's name.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscopedestrian killedsomasfpdskateboardingpedestrians
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News