SoCal salon captures burglar on camera slithering through salon, escapes with thousands

EMBED <>More Videos

'Snake burglar' slithers into Riverside salon, steals thousands

RIVERSIDE; Calif. -- Riverside Police Department are searching for a suspect dubbed the "snake burglar" who was captured on surveillance cameras slithering through a hair salon and escaping with thousands of dollars.

The incident occurred November 26 around 5 a.m. and was reported to the Riverside Police once the owner returned to the salon and reviewed surveillance footage.

In the security footage, the burglar is seen wearing a hat and a dark hooded sweatshirt crawling on all fours to bypass the salon's motion sensors.

The "snake burglar" made off with $8,000 from the safe along with hundreds of dollars worth of salon products.

Riverside police believe the suspect is connected to four similar burglaries in the same area.

That morning the suspect broke into a nearby veterinary clinic and is seen slithering on the floor to avoid the alarm system. After ten minutes, the "snake burglar" triggered the alarm and fled the scene before authorities could get to the scene.

Earlier that week, the suspect broke into two local business, including a pizzeria and was captured on camera crawling on the floor in a similar manner.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riversideburglarytheftcrimesurveillance camerapoliceriversideriverside countysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News