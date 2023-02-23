SKY7 flies over snow blanketing SF Bay Area peaks

SKY7 flew over the snow that fell on Bay Area peaks on Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area woke up to a rare sight on Thursday morning -- fresh powder on its peaks -- as a snow storm moved through the area.

SKY7 flew over Mt. Hamilton, the Santa Cruz Mountains and more to check out the snow.

MORE: Bay Area snow 'looks like Tahoe' as rare flurries falls at lower elevations

A winter storm warning now lasts until 11 a.m. Friday, with snow still expected at elevations above 1,500 to 2,000 feet.

And this isn't the last of it.

TIMELINE: More snow, rain expected as Bay Area sees coldest temps of season

Rain and snow showers will become more widespread Thursday evening into Friday at lower elevations,, according to the National Weather Service

Watch video in the player above.

Bay City News contributed to this report.





VIDEO: From The Archive: Snow fell in the Bay Area in 1976

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live