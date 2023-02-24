From snowmen to snowball fights, here's how Bay Area residents are reacting to rare winter storms and day two of snow.

Day 2 of rare Bay Area snowstorm has residents of all ages awestruck

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the snow-covered Oakland Hills overlooking the San Francisco Bay Area, a sight, so rare, Michael Sullivan had to come see for himself.

"Legit snow, like no joke. Not just a little dusting but legit snow here on the East Bay hills, snow on the invasive eucalyptus trees," Michael Sullivan, an Oakland Hills resident said. "It's amazing! And like I said, I wasn't gonna miss it."

And he wasn't alone.

"This is wild, I've never seen it snow in Oakland, um, have you?" said Aarthi Gurusami, an Oakland resident. "It's amazing!"

Thicker, fluffy flakes were falling here in the hills around midnight, just above Berkeley and Orinda, on the Contra Costa side.

Tilden Park and also Grizzly Peak Boulevard saw quite a bit of snow too, with the road nearly impassible for folks with regular tires.

In the daylight, Skyline Boulevard was no exception on Friday morning.

"It hasn't snowed at our place, but this was my dream to see this all around, you never expect this much of a mountain of snow here," said Jackie Pierce, an Oakland Hills.

Ten-year-old Pierce, taking full advantage of her quick stop at Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve with her dad, to build a snowman before school.

"It's my first time building a snowman in Oakland, California!" she said. "It's crazy, like, I wasn't expecting this."

"It just adds a really magical component to what's already a wonderful place to begin with," said Jim Rutledge, Park Supervisor at Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve.

But Rutledge says, if you make the trip to see the snow, be prepared before hiking in.

"People aren't used to being in the snow and so they come up into this area and walk back into the park and then they get really cold or something and then sometimes we have to go in and get back out to their cars," he said.

And while it may not seem like much to our friends on the East Coast or Midwest, it was a rare treat for the Bay Area, which some say, only comes around once every few years.

"Thank you weather, for snowing!" Pierce said.

Bay Area snow 'looks like Tahoe' as rare flurries fall at lower elevations

Several parts of the Bay Area saw some rare snow Thursday morning, and the Santa Cruz Mountains were no exception.

A treat so rare, ABC7 found many families making a special trip up Highway 17, just to see the snow in the mountains for themselves.

"It's gorgeous and it's beautiful and everyone should come see it, it looks like Tahoe in Santa Cruz," Marilyn L'Heureux, a Capitola resident said.

A sight so rare, with thick, fluffy flakes, some say, they've never seen it here before.

"Over here, in the Bay Area, never, the first time in, we've been living here for eight years, so first time in eight years," Diego More, a San Jose resident said.

And if they have, others say, it's been years!

"It's pretty incredible, we saw snow here a few years ago, but it's been a while since we've seen it, it's pretty amazing that it snowed this close to the beach" Stephanie L'Heureux, a Capitola resident said.

But not everyone was prepared. Despite snowplows working through the night to help clear the roads, while driving up Highway 9 in Saratoga, ABC7 crews saw a pick-up truck that spun out. The truck had hit the guard rail and couldn't make it up the hill, temporarily blocking traffic.

Still, that wasn't stopping the More family from making a special trip to the Santa Cruz Mountains from San Jose.

"It's something you don't get to see very often right?" More said. "So we saw it this morning on the news and then we just decided to drive quickly, get some breakfast and get to see the snow."

Other families were also taking full advantage of the rare snow, with an impromptu snowball fight Thursday morning.

"It feels like it's something right out of one of those Christmas movies, well maybe not straight out of one, we've got some palm trees here but yeah it's like a winter wonderland here," Stephanie L'Heureux said.

Thick snow falls over North Bay

East Bay hills could see few inches of snow Thursday night

A cold front hitting the Bay Area will bring hail, thunder, lightning and wind. Thursday morning, some parts of the East Bay already had snow.

"My husband wasn't awake yet, I was like 'It's snowing!'" says Patty Staggs, as she describes the start of her morning.

Many in Oakland woke up to some wild weather as they watched the snow come down over the Oakland Hills.

"People say that there aren't season in California, there are! There are!" Staggs says with a laugh. "It's not like the Midwest. But hey, it's kind of fun and different."

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday morning's snow fall was light compared to the what could come Thursday night. The East Bay hills could get up to few inches of snow in elevations above 2,000 feet.

David Bishop, with Oakland's Department of Transportation, was part of the many crews canvasing the area, preparing the hills ahead of the cold front that's moving in. Snow isn't the only issue they are concerned about.

"We are up here doing mechanical storm cleaning throughout the hills and Skyline Boulevard before all this rain comes," says Bishop.

Joshua Davies comes out to Redwood Regional Park for a run, even in the rain. But earlier in the morning, it wasn't rain, but light snowfall, that impacted roads.

"I was driving down Skyline, the snow really started to come down. I was surprised it was actually starting to stick to the ground," says Davies. "I saw people pull over, actually trying to collect little snow balls. Not a whole lot of snow to collect for that, but it was fun seeing."

This storm will likely bring winter like conditions, which can mean limited visibility and downed power lines and trees. PG &E is warning customers to be prepared for possible power outages.

Snow day in the Santa Cruz Mountains

Some living in the Santa Cruz Mountains spoke Thursday about how rare snow is.

"First time I've seen snow in a long time in California this area," said Boulder Creek resident Jordan Roe.

The news of the snow being so close to home inspired several people to venture out of their communities and see it for themselves.

"We took a drive over the mountains, Highway 9. We were surprised to see the snow over there, it's absolutely gorgeous," said Sue Bowman, "Twelve miles from home, I live in San Jose, we never expected it to snow but it's snowing up there."

The snow continued accumulating in the higher elevations of the Santa Cruz mountains throughout Thursday afternoon.

Though much of it was gone by midday in lower areas, with more snow on the way, locals didn't waste any time preparing for power outages, with dozens filling up containers of fuel at a Boulder Creek gas station.

Power outages that they'd already endured for a short time when they woke up in the morning.

The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for parts of the Santa Cruz mountains from 7 p.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday.

Residents react to Wednesday's hail and snow

On Wednesday, loud hail could be heard pounding Rochelle Maselli's car after her trip to Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Hayward Wednesday.

"We all looked outside because there was so much noise you could hear the hail," said Maselli.

She said it was so loud and people were running around the store's parking lot.

Parts of the Bay Area were hit hard with hail Wednesday. An additional hail video taken by a viewer in Santa Rosa showed what looked like snow along the landscape.

"But it was very unexpected just like 'woosh,' just like came through but that's why I love the Bay Area," said Maselli.

The Bay Area and just beyond that also saw snow Wednesday on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"We've just been having the craziest weather. I've really never seen anything like it," said Kenzie Stanley of Boulder Creek. Stanley's husband witnessed snowfall along Bear Creek Road, also in the Santa Cruz mountains.

Extreme weather becoming more common, expert says

"Perhaps maybe every five years we'll see snow along the Santa Cruz mountains and then it melts away pretty quickly," said Professor Alison Bridger who is Meteorology and Climate Science Department Chair at San Jose State University.

What is out of the ordinary with this weather are the extremes, according to Professor Bridger.

"The models are unequivocal in that unusual weather is becoming more usual, more common, and we should not be surprised by anything," said Bridger.

Bridger explained when your best chance is at seeing snow on a hillside or mountain.

"I think probably Friday morning would be a good idea to rush outside in your jammies and take a look and see what the hillsides look like," she said.

