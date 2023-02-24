Winter storm transforms Northern California, Bay Area into snowy landscape

California's landscape was transformed by a rare winter storm that dumped several inches of snow at low elevations throughout the state on Thursday.

From Mission Peak to the Santa Cruz Mountains, Bay Area residents woke up to snow-capped mountains and hills. Something that is a rarity in some areas.

Up in the Sierra Nevada conditions quickly deteriorated throughout the day as the storm moved through. Video from I-80 showed whiteout conditions as cars carefully navigated the interstate.

