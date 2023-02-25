SKY7 flies over Bay Area snow-capped mountains, peaks

Here's an aerial tour of Mt. Hamilton, Mt. Diablo, other San Francisco Bay Area snow-capped peaks, hills after winter storm,

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area woke up Friday morning to another round of fresh powder on its peaks -- as another snowstorm moved through the area overnight.

SKY7 flew over Mt. Hamilton, Mt. Diablo and other Bay Area mountains and hills.

More than a foot of snow fell Friday in some parts of the Bay Area, the first sizable amount of snow in the region in more than a decade, according to the National Weather Service.

About 14 inches of snow were reported on Mount Hamilton east of San Jose as of 2 p.m. Friday, the highest amount in the region, while 11 inches were reported in the Los Gatos area. In the North Bay, 9 inches fell in Calistoga and 8 inches in Angwin. In San Mateo County, about 6 inches fell in the Portola Valley area and 3 inches fell in the Orinda area of the East Bay.

Weather service meteorologist Brooke Bingaman said the last notable day of snowfall in the Bay Area came in February 2011. That day saw more snow at lower elevations, while Friday's snow accumulated more at higher elevations, she said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

