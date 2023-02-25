From Wine Country to the Santa Cruz Mountains, snow fell across parts of the Bay Area on Friday. Here's a look at some of the incredible video.

A look at the best snow videos from rare snowfall across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From Wine Country to the Santa Cruz Mountains, snow fell across parts of the Bay Area as a winter storm hit the entire state of California. Here's a look at some of the incredible video from Friday showing snowy scenes in Napa County, Los Gatos, Orinda, the Santa Cruz Mountains, Mission Peak, San Mateo County and Cloverdale.

Watch our video roundup from Thursday in the player below, showing snowfall in Oakland, Saratoga, Mt. Hamilton, Los Gatos and other parts of Northern California:

And take a look at the incredible view over the region from SKY7 on Friday in this video:

Take a look at our full weather coverage here, including the latest AccuWeather forecast and full details on the unusual snow, rain and hail hitting the SF Bay Area.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live