Skiing through Wine Country: Napa Co. gets stunning amount of snow during historic CA storm

Napa Valley has seen a stunning amount of snow during the California storm this week, as many opted to enjoy the rare sight.

Napa Valley could have been mistaken for Tahoe on Friday. By midday, about nine inches of snow had fallen.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the snow has been piling up - a rare sight to see but it created some unusual challenges for folks who aren't used to seeing snow, let alone drive in it.

Amanda Lee and her kids from Santa Rosa never dreamed they'd be sledding in Wine Country, but it's happening.

"It's fun so far, it's cool," Lee said.

There was so much snow in eastern Napa County, more than enough for the Singh family to have a proper snowball fight.

"It's amazing, it was a little hard getting up here, we're not used to driving in snow, but it worked out," said Anjali Singh.

Snow kept falling in the town of Angwin. It has snowed here before, but never like this.

"So It's a lot more than we expected that's for sure, a lot of trees down," said Brian Arroyo.

Arroyo was buying a chainsaw to remove toppled trees near his house.

By midday, about nine inches of snow had fallen. No snowplows around here, but a backhoe was getting the job done, clearing a parking lot.

For a time, driving was too dangerous.

That's why Zach Cross grabbed his skis for a quick run into town.

"Good excuse to come into town with the skis, I've never seen this before after five years living here," Cross said.

Vineyards in Calistoga were snow-covered. A drive through Wine Country looked more like trip through Tahoe.

Generators were keeping the lights on at the Calistoga Fire Department, after a widespread power outage which lasted about nine hours.

"The concern is for the restaurants here, if the power is out for long, cold food warms up, they can't use it," said Calistoga Mayor Don Williams.

PG &E restored power to Calistoga at around 2 p.m. Friday.

Roadblocks were up on Highway 29, where Caltrans says more than a foot of snow fell on Mt. St. Helena overnight. Caltrans says the roadway could be closed through the weekend.

