Society

Snow plow driver saves 5-year-old in subzero temperatures

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WEST BEND, Wis. -- A snowplow driver is being hailed as a hero after saving a 5-year-old boy who wandered away from home in subzero temperatures.

David Gehrke was out clearing roads at 4 a.m. in West Bend, Wisconsin last Friday when he found the child alone and cold without a jacket or shoes.

"I immediately took my jacket off and wrapped it around him and put him in the truck," Gehrke said.

"I called police dispatch. I got the heat blasting in the truck. I'll keep him warm until we get help on the way."

The boy was under the care of a babysitter, when he snuck out of the house.

No one is being charged in the incident.

The boy's mother says she has now bought an alarm and camera system.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinmissing boygood samaritansnow plowfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protest leads young CA BLM activist on journey to family's past
Oakley school board makes hot mic comments about parents
Mixed reaction after California unveils COVID-19 stimulus plan
Political expert says recall election would be '3-ring circus'
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Large flower bloom wows drivers on Highway 1
Show More
AP source: Sen. Cruz went to Mexico on vacation amid storm
COVID-19 updates: In-person learning to resume in Berkeley next month
Personal info of CA drivers potentially compromised in ransomware attack
Oakland street renamed after Black Panther Party co-founder
Buster Posey's off-season training involved 'diaper throwing'
More TOP STORIES News