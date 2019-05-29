environment

1 boat and 400 miles shoreline: How Baykeeper's fighting to keep San Francisco Bay clean

By Silvio Carrillo
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Sejal Choksi-Chugh doesn't need a hand getting on the boat that's waiting for her.

She climbs on easily with her bag as she has done hundreds of times before.

RELATED: Simple tips to start composting at home
After greeting the skipper, Robert Fairbank, she asks him if they have enough gas.

Choksi-Chugh isn't going out on a pleasure cruise, she is a lawyer, and the nonprofit she leads - Baykeeper -- owns the boat, and is one of the very few - if not the only one -- that patrols over 400-miles of Bay Area shoreline working to keep industrial polluters from violating the Clean Water Act.

RELATED: Garbage crisis: Is recycling doomed?

Four others clamor aboard for the shoreline inspection.

The small boat pulls out from the public pier in Oakland just beyond Lungomare restaurant and heads towards and past Brooklyn Basin.

RELATED: Nonprofit Baykeeper works with Google to map San Francisco Bay

For the next three hours two donors, one board member, a legal intern and a journalist travel across the Bay between Oakland and San Francisco as Choksi-Chugh points to sites Baykeeper has sued for violating the Clean Water Act, and there are many.

From cement to metal recycling plants there are many different kinds of chemicals produced by each plant's activities that can seep into the Bay and before the Clean Water Act was passed, it didn't so much as seep as flow.

Until Baykeeper came along.

For more stories on the environment click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandenvironmentbay areabuilding a better bay areapollutionchemicalssan francisco bayu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENVIRONMENT
Berkeley to pilot reusable coffee cup program
French swimmer continues journey through Great Pacific garbage patch
City of Berkeley to launch a reusable cup service
Work on old oil well may have caused California spill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News