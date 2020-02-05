2 planes carrying coronavirus evacuees land at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County

Both planes came from Wuhan, China filled with Americans evacuated from the country due to the growing outbreak.
The goal for bringing the planes is keeping people healthy in California.
We live streamed on Facebook once both planes landed on the tarmac at the base.
Altogether, 350 evacuees are arriving at Travis Air Force Base Wednesday morning.
Now one of these planes will refuel and eventually fly to Riverside in Southern California to take some evacuees there.
