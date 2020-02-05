Coronavirus

2 planes carrying coronavirus evacuees land at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two planes carrying coronavirus evacuees have landed at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.

Both planes came from Wuhan, China filled with Americans evacuated from the country due to the growing outbreak.

The goal for bringing the planes is keeping people healthy in California.

We live streamed on Facebook once both planes landed on the tarmac at the base.

Altogether, 350 evacuees are arriving at Travis Air Force Base Wednesday morning.

Now one of these planes will refuel and eventually fly to Riverside in Southern California to take some evacuees there.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.

See more stories related to coronavirus here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytravis air force baseillnessdrug treatmenthospitalcoronavirusinfectionu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Airlines suspend flights to Hong Kong amid coronavirus outbreak
ABC7 tours SF General ICU isolation rooms amid coronavirus concerns
WATCH IN 60: Coronavirus evacuations, Walgreens fake pharmacist settlement, SJ building to be moved
China evacuees to be quarantined at Travis AFB for potential coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
AccuWeather forecast: Cooler, calmer morning, milder afternoon today
Local Republicans, Democrats react to State of the Union
ABC7 tours SF General ICU isolation rooms amid coronavirus concerns
How to stop coronavirus from becoming pandemic
Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Show More
Iowa caucus: Fallout from delayed results after app meltdown
China evacuees to be quarantined at Travis AFB for potential coronavirus
SFO says it's losing money due to coronavirus
State of the Union 2020: Read Pres. Trump's remarks
Full Iowa Caucus results still not in; Buttigieg, Sanders lead in partial results
More TOP STORIES News