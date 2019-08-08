Society

5-year-old calls 911 to order pizza, cops deliver with a lesson

A five-year-old in Florida went to extreme measures to satisfy his hunger for pizza.

Manuel Beshara was really hungry last Friday and wanted to order a pizza.

So he called 911.

Three Sanford Police officers went to Manuel's house.

His 15-year-old sister had no idea he'd made the emergency call.

The officers talked to Manuel about when you should and should not call 911.

However, they didn't leave Manuel hungry. The officers ordered a pizza and personally delivered it to him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridafloridapizzapolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A look at NorCal's first (legal) tiny house community
Bay Area Housing Crisis: First time home buyer tips
Riders quit SoulCycle in SF after concerns of connection to Trump fundraiser
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
Swalwell hosts emotional town hall on gun control in Hayward
Sellout crowd expected during rodeo weekend in Gilroy
Employees at Walmart Corporate offices in San Bruno stage walkout
Show More
Crews stop forward progress of 58-acre fire in Oakley
How can you afford a down payment?
Police arrest suspect in deadly Livermore shooting
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bay Area housing crisis in '80s
Bay Area suffering from wide spread teacher shortage
More TOP STORIES News