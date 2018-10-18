Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
California Cannabis Watch
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4514480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories. (KGO-TV)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KGO
Thursday, October 18, 2018 09:39PM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, October 18, 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Illinois boy dresses as 'Beetlejuice' for Halloween
ABC7 shows up in Time Square thanks to GMA
Building a Better Bay Area
More Society
Top Stories
SJ diocese releases names of priests accused of molesting children
Bay Area housing market cooling off, but 2019 prices to rise
Teen who honed skills in Bay Area becomes fly casting prodigy
Drone video shows intensity of Bay Point vault fire
What we know about the priests included on diocese list
What do you do with all that political mail?
Water main break prompts road closure in Alameda
California officials respond after Trump blames state for wildfires
Show More
Illinois boy dresses as 'Beetlejuice' for Halloween
Millions 'drop, cover, hold on' in Great California ShakeOut drill
NOAA forecasting mild-winter for the Bay area
'BIG MISUNDERSTANDING': Mother of abandoned child says
Evacuations lifted for Bay Point after fire threatened gas pipeline
More News