ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday, February 28
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Updated an hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, February 28, 2019.
TOP STORIES
PG&E admits power line 'probable cause' of deadly Camp Fire
Updated an hour ago
North Bay residents dealing with aftermath of flooding
Updated 10 minutes ago
Police investigating quadruple shooting in Oakland
Updated 2 hours ago
Tahoe Ski Season extended thanks to record snowfall
San Jose metro tops 'most expensive homes' list
Updated an hour ago
Russian River flooding: Comparison shows water receding slowly in Guerneville
Guerneville's 'Great Valentine's Day Flood of 1986'
Report shows BART made improvements but more work still to do
Updated 2 hours ago
Gap to split into 2, with Old Navy gaining independence
Updated 2 hours ago
'I'm in it, until the end' Oakland teacher strike moves into sixth day
Updated 41 minutes ago
California has 16 percent chance of volcanic eruption
Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy tonight, rain returning this weekend
