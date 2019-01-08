SOCIETY

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday, January 8

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, January 8, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Alameda businesses step up for Coast Guard families during shutdown
Surprise gift card expiration puts brakes on racing fun
Former President Obama kisses baby girl at Hawaii golf club
More Society
Top Stories
FACT CHECK: Trump oversold wall as a solution to drugs
Teen found shot at Belmont school identified; police search for suspect in Pleasanton
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
VIDEO: Woman on motorized scooter drags small dog in Bakersfield
PG&E facing possibility of bankruptcy
Accuweather Forecast: Heavy rain expected as storm rolls through Bay Area
California Gov. Newsom working on PG&E crisis
Alameda businesses step up for Coast Guard families during shutdown
Show More
Sierra ski resorts celebrate fresh powder after weekend winter storm
Trump calls border security a 'humanitarian crisis' in address to nation
Bill aimed at eliminating paper receipts is first in the nation
You're doing it wrong at the gym
Former President Obama kisses baby girl at Hawaii golf club
More News