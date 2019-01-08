Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
LIVE VIDEO
Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
California Cannabis Watch
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday, January 8
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5037671" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, January 8, 2019. (KGO-TV)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KGO
Tuesday, January 08, 2019 08:43PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Alameda businesses step up for Coast Guard families during shutdown
Surprise gift card expiration puts brakes on racing fun
Former President Obama kisses baby girl at Hawaii golf club
More Society
Top Stories
FACT CHECK: Trump oversold wall as a solution to drugs
Teen found shot at Belmont school identified; police search for suspect in Pleasanton
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
VIDEO: Woman on motorized scooter drags small dog in Bakersfield
PG&E facing possibility of bankruptcy
Accuweather Forecast: Heavy rain expected as storm rolls through Bay Area
California Gov. Newsom working on PG&E crisis
Alameda businesses step up for Coast Guard families during shutdown
Show More
Sierra ski resorts celebrate fresh powder after weekend winter storm
Trump calls border security a 'humanitarian crisis' in address to nation
Bill aimed at eliminating paper receipts is first in the nation
You're doing it wrong at the gym
Former President Obama kisses baby girl at Hawaii golf club
More News