Society

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday, March 12

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
Bay Area parents allegedly involved in college admissions scam worried about exposure by media
Celebs cheating? How ordinary kids can afford college
Arrest of suspect in SJ woman's murder prompts ICE debate
College admission coaches, counselors discuss bribery scandal
SF Board of Education to vote on proposal to defund the arts
Heading to Berkeley? That's now Ohlone territory
Show More
Challenges women face when it comes to finance
EXCLUSIVE: Driver who opened door that led to cyclist death in SF speaks out
LIST: Bay Area people charged in alleged college admissions scam
Marin Co. parents, schools surprised by college admissions scandal
Stanford coach pleads guilty in college admissions scam
More TOP STORIES News