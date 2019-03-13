BREAKING NEWS
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
Full Story
Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Video
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
Localish
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday, March 12
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5187797" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KGO
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
Bay Area parents allegedly involved in college admissions scam worried about exposure by media
Celebs cheating? How ordinary kids can afford college
Arrest of suspect in SJ woman's murder prompts ICE debate
College admission coaches, counselors discuss bribery scandal
SF Board of Education to vote on proposal to defund the arts
Heading to Berkeley? That's now Ohlone territory
Show More
Challenges women face when it comes to finance
EXCLUSIVE: Driver who opened door that led to cyclist death in SF speaks out
LIST: Bay Area people charged in alleged college admissions scam
Marin Co. parents, schools surprised by college admissions scandal
Stanford coach pleads guilty in college admissions scam
More TOP STORIES News