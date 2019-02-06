SOCIETY

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday, February 6

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, February 6, 2019. (KGO-TV)

Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
San Jose launching 11 new affordable housing projects
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Former Pres. Obama to join John Legend, Stephen Curry for Oakland event
Latinos, African-Americans breathe 40 percent more pollution than whites in CA: Study
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man describes terrifying moments after SF explosion
Gas explosion, fire prompt evacuations in SF
VIDEO: Audio captures terror after SF gas explosion
San Jose launching 11 new affordable housing projects
Road closures affecting commuters after gas explosion in SF
VIDEO: A look at the fire, aftermath following SF gas explosion
Witnesses recount flames, evacuation after gas explosion in SF
Cupertino mayor's joke about building wall around city raising eyebrows
Residents rushed to evacuate during SF gas explosion
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
TIMELINE: Gas explosion, fire in San Francisco
VIDEO: Huge flames seen after gas explosion in SF
MAP: Evacuation zone after gas explosion, 3-alarm fire in San Francisco
