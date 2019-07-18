Society

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Firefighters rescue window washer stuck 10 stories in the air in San Francisco, a grand jury recommends San Francisco design a public safety campaign about e-scooters, and Disney surprises children in the hospital. Here are your top stories for Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosafetychildrenrescuedisneyfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News