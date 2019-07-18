ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Firefighters rescue window washer stuck 10 stories in the air in San Francisco, a grand jury recommends San Francisco design a public safety campaign about e-scooters, and Disney surprises children in the hospital. Here are your top stories for Wednesday.
societysan franciscosafetychildrenrescuedisneyfirefighters
