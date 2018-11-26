SOCIETY

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories.

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, November 26, 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Experts predict Christmas tree shortage this year
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Stranger returns wallet to man with extra $40 inside
More Society
Top Stories
Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy dies after crashing into power pole
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, series of storms begins tomorrow
Mexico to up security at border after migrants try to cross
How to unsubscribe from all those Cyber Monday emails
WATCH TODAY: NASA's InSight lander to touch down on Mars
Golden Gate Ferry back on normal service after ferry slams into dock
Show More
Witnesses: Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills
Experts predict Christmas tree shortage this year
Video shows dramatic clash at U.S. - Mexico border
Chinese researcher claims to have created first gene-edited babies
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
More News