ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Thursday.Another Bay Area tech company is officially public. Pinterest officials rang the opening bell this morning at the New York Stock Exchange. The San Francisco-based company opened at $19 a share. Its total worth is $12.7 billion.Santa Clara County Public health officials confirm a person with measles visited Google's Mountain View Campus. Officials believe a majority of people are protected. The county has a 96-percent vaccination rate.Today is the 113th anniversary of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. A ceremony was held at 5:12 am at Lotta's fountain on Market Street today. The fountain was a meeting spot for families after the quake.