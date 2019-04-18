Society

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Thursday.

Another Bay Area tech company is officially public. Pinterest officials rang the opening bell this morning at the New York Stock Exchange. The San Francisco-based company opened at $19 a share. Its total worth is $12.7 billion.

Santa Clara County Public health officials confirm a person with measles visited Google's Mountain View Campus. Officials believe a majority of people are protected. The county has a 96-percent vaccination rate.

Today is the 113th anniversary of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. A ceremony was held at 5:12 am at Lotta's fountain on Market Street today. The fountain was a meeting spot for families after the quake.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News