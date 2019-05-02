Society

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Thursday, May 2.

There will be more police officers at California High School in San Ramon. A threatening message was found in a bathroom yesterday. A district spokesperson says the message warned of a shooting at the school next Thursday.

BART has unsealed a report on the shooting of Oscar Grant because of a new transparency law. Grant was killed by a BART police officer at the Fruitvale BART station in Oakland in 2009. The report says based on enhanced video, the officer reached for his gun twice. The second time, he can be seen looking at the gun and watching it come out of the holster. The officer initially said he thought he was reaching for his taser, not his gun.

San Francisco is considering a proposal that would bring surge pricing to four tourist attractions: the Japanese tea gardens, the botanical gardens, the Conservatory of Flowers and Coit tower. Prices would change depending on the time of day or season. Surge pricing would only apply to non-residents.
