ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

society
Survey: Majority of Bay Area residents would relocate for a job
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
South Bay artists hope to honor Chinese immigrant history in potential new mural
Kaepernick murals spring up in Atlanta after art demolished
CHP warns of black ice on Bay Area roadways
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
Accuweather Forecast: Chilled sunshine today, rain returns Friday
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
SF couple recounts rescue from Mendocino National Forest
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
Parents turn themselves in after toddler eats heroin
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
Emergency pothole repairs completed on Hwy 92 in Hayward
Bay Area college students sound off on State of the Union Address
Family, friends say goodbye to father of 7 killed in crash in San Francisco
Pres. Trump urges Americans to 'choose greatness' in State of the Union
