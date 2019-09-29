ABC7 News reporter David Louie celebrates 50 years in TV

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A member of the ABC7 News team is celebrating 50 years in television news.Our very own reporter David Louie was recognized with the Gold Circle Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences."I've been fortunate enough to have the backing and the blessing of great colleagues at ABC7 for the past 47 years and I have learned so much from them and they inspire me every day," he said.On Saturday, a number of us from ABC7 were there to support David. Everyone watched a video showcasing his career, which started on a weekly public affairs program in Cleveland! From there he spent almost all his career with KGO, something he took a moment to reflect on last night."I am on cloud 9. This is really so exciting. It's hard to believe 50 years, most of it all at ABC7 News. It just reminds me of how much news has happened over the years, how things have developed technologically in how we cover the news and the stories we've told throughout the years and we're not done telling the bay area's new stories! We're going to hang in there and continue telling great news!"Congratulations to David and cheers to many more years ahead.