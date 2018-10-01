ABC7's Dan Ashley helps raise money to send kids to summer camp

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --ABC7's Dan Ashley was out raising money to help Bay Area children Monday.
This is the 22nd year of the Dan Ashley's Friends of Camp Concord Golf Tournament, which sends under-served children to summer camp at Lake Tahoe, all expenses paid.
The golfers were all at Crow Canyon Country Club in Danville helping to raise money.
"Every child should get the chance to go to camp at least once. it's a time to be away from home, to meet kids from other parts of country, counselors from other parts of the country, even the world, and learn new skills and maybe learn a little something about themselves, too," Ashley said.
This summer, Friends of Camp Concord sent its 10,000th kid to summer camp.
You can help by going to the Friends of Camp Concord website.